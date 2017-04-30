Posted by Editor

Air Quality Improves in Northern, Thailand

CHIANG RAI – The air quality in the northern region has improved with pollution levels well below the standard limit, while close monitoring will remain to provide quick response to sudden changes.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) Director-General Jatuporn Buruspat revealed today’s airborne particulate matter (PM10) figures from nine northern provinces, stating that the severity of air pollution has decrease continuously, with latest figure well below the 120 micrograms per cubic meter standard limit.

He said however that officials will continued to closely monitor the situation as forest fire, which emits particulate matter into the air, can occur from unauthorized hunting by villagers and improper preparation of farmlands that involves burning.

The PCD has instructed all provinces to watch out for the potential hotspots, and communicate with villagers on proper conducts to minimize health hazards from pollution, as well as to encourage them against burning items.

The northern region of Thailand is expected to be hit by tropical thunderstorms prevailing over 40 percent of the area in the coming days, which may help further alleviate the air pollution levels.

