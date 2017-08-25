Friday, August 25th, 2017 | Posted by

African Woman Falls to her Death from Hat Yai Hotel

The covered body of an unidentified foreign woman lies on the street between two hotels in downtown Hat Yai- Photo Assawin Pakkawan

 

 

HAT YAI – Police in Hat Yai have reported that a foreign woman believed to be an African national fell to her death from a hotel in Hat Yai district early on Friday morning.

The body of the woman, aged around 30, was found beside a wall in a street between the Lee Garden Plaza hotel and the Grand Plaza hotel on Sanehanusorn Road in downtown Hat Yai around 5am, said Pol Lt Col Sornphet Tantiamornchaikul.

She was wearing a long red dress. No identification documents were found with her body.

Police said nobody witnessed which hotel she fell from. Her body landed on the road between the two buildings. A motorcycle taxi driver working in the area heard a loud sound, and went to investigate.

It was not known whether she took her own life or was murdered. Police were checking with the two hotels to see if she was registered as a guest.

By Assawin Pakkawan

