Activity to Promote Traffic Safety and Healthcare During Songkran Held at Wat Rong Khun

CHIANG RAI – National artist Chalermchai Kositpipat, the Chiang Rai Public Health Office and the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital have launched an activity to promote traffic safety and healthcare during the Songkran Water Festival.

The event is taking place at Wat Rong Khun. It features an exhibition of King Rama IX, a first aid unit, massage services, free herbal beverages, health counseling on haze exposure, and a road safety promotion booth.

The activity is expected to raise awareness of the need for healthcare and accident prevention. Director of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital Dr. Chaiwetch Thanapaisal explained Wat Rong Khun was chosen as the activity venue due to its qualities as a tourist attraction.

Temple-goers reportedly took the opportunity to try the services offered by health experts. The activity will continue until April 17th.

By Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

