Posted by Editor

A Briton and her Canadian Friend Found Dead at Cambodian Hostel

–

KAMPOT – A British tourist and her Canadian friend have been found dead at a backpackers’ hostel in Cambodia.

Natalie Seymour, 22, from Bedfordshire, and 27-year-old Abbey Gail Amisola from Winnipeg, Canada are understood to have been feeling unwell in the city of Kampot.

Staff at the Monkey Republic Hostel say the pair had been to a pharmacy but were found dead on Monday.

–

Miss Seymour’s family, from Shefford, were told of her death on Tuesday and are receiving Foreign Office support.

Dave Goode, vice principal at Samuel Whitbread Academy where Miss Seymour went to school, said: “I remember Natalie as a lively and positive young lady with bags of energy.

“She had a passion for sport and was a key part of the mixed hockey team.

“Natalie got on well with others and played an important role in working with pupils from our middle schools in a research project into attitudes to learning.

“This is terribly sad news and our thoughts and condolences go to all her family and friends.”

A spokesman for the hostel said: “The staff at Monkey Republic are devastated by the tragic deaths of the two young women on Monday morning.

“They had been feeling unwell and had visited a pharmacy to get medication.

“The local police are investigating possible causes, and we’re respecting the privacy of the women’s families, who are in contact with the British and Canadian embassies.”

Miss Seymour, who studied for a City and Guilds in beauty therapy at Bedford College, had held a number of jobs in recent years including for BT and as an account manager for Mayflex in St Neots.

More recently she worked as a freelance make-up artist.

–

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments