9101 Project Launched in Chiang Rai to Improve Lives of Farmers

CHIANG RAI – Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai, Boonyawech Sripuangchai on Thursday presided over the opening ceremony of the project on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Academy of Buddhist Economics in Chiang Rai.

A life prolonging ceremony was organized for the school’s students and staff as well as farmers. Other activities at the opening ceremony included an exhibition, a presentation of the performance of the 9101 project’s implementation and a seminar on a campaign against burning in agricultural areas in 2017.

Apart from the 9101 project, there are other projects supported by the government to develop the quality of life of Thai farmers, including the large-scale agricultural land plot project, projects promoting agricultural product standards and projects on the New Theory of Agriculture as well as integrated farming.

Chatchai Sarikulya, Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives, said the Bt22.9-billion program will provide 9101 projects with financial support of Bt2.5 million each, starting from this July to December 5 this year.

Aiming to cut production costs, increase production and upgrade agricultural product standards, each project is required to hire at least 50 per cent of its workers in its vincinities.

By Suwit Rattiwan

