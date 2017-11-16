Posted by Editor

77 Year-Old French National Killed in Road Accident in Petchaburi Province

PETCHABURI – Police in Petchaburi Province have confirmed that 77-year-old French National, Joseph Urbansky was killed after he was run over by a passenger’s car in Cha-am district on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Police reported that the victim Joseph Urbansky, was struck by a Nissan Almera driven by Siridet Rithplaeng at approximately 11.40am.

Rescue workers who arrived at the scene of the accident had to pull the victim out from under the Nissan Almera and found he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rented Honda motorcycle Mr Urbansky was riding was found about 30 metres away from the wrecked Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan Almera, Mr. Siridet Rithplaeng told police the motorcycle cut in front of his car at an intersection at close range making it impossible to brake in time.

Mr. Urbansky and his wife apparently visited Cha-am often and were staying at Methavalai hotel, they were scheduled to check out of the hotel on Nov 18.

Upon contacting the Police in Cha-am district they said they were interviewing people who witnessed the tragic accident and examining the accident scene to collaborate Mr. Siridet story. They were also looking for any possible CCTV footage that may have captured the accident on camera.

Source: Thai PBS

