74 Year Old Briton Found Dead in Phitsanulok River

PHITSANULOK – A British man was found floating dead in the Nan River in this northern province on Thursday morning and police were investigating the cause of his death.

Pol Capt Anuwat Wattanakarun, a duty officer at Muang police station said the 74-year-old man was found in the river behind Wat Tha Maprang temple in Muang district by local residents at around 9.30am.

Pol Capt Anuwat Wattanakarun said when they examined the victim they found a driving license, 2,640 baht cash, a watch and a ring of keys, there were no bruises on his body.

The doctor examining the body said the man had died at least four hours previously.

A woman who arrived at the pier, Ms Puangthong Nuanchan, 59, identified herself to police as the younger sister of the dead foreigner’s Thai wife.

The woman said her brother-in-law had lived in Phitsanulok for more than 10 years, and worked as an English language teacher at a college in the province before his retirement.

The man mostly stayed at home with his wife and sometimes drove to visit his expat friends.

She visited her sister’s house on Tuesday and that was the last time she saw him.

Police contacted the deceased man’s wife Ms.Prathuang to notify her about the death of her husband.

She was unaware of his disappearance or the location of his car, officers planned to question her further.

Pol Capt Anuwat Wattanakarun said investigators have yet to establish the cause of death and that the victims name was withheld pending notification of his relatives and the British Embassy.

By Chinnnawat Singha – Bangkok Post

