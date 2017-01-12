72 Year-Old Taiwanese Man Found Asphyxiated in his Bangkok Condo

.

.

BANGKOK – A 72 year-old Taiwanese was found dead at his Wang Thonglang District Condominium in Bangkok with his head covered with three shopping bags and four bin bags on Thursday.

Wang Thonglang District Police, identified the man only as Liew, 72.

He was found sitting on the floor with his upper body lying face down on his bed on the fourth floor of an eight-storey condominium at 12.30pm. Forensic police and paramedics were called in after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from Liew’s room.

Pol Lt Kiattisak Kiewslub, deputy investigative chief at Wang Thonglang police station, said Liew’s head was covered with three shopping bags and four bin bags. A rope and a small towel were tied around his head and the bags.

Pol Lt Kiattisak said Liew may have been dead for about three days and there was no sign of a struggle inside his room.

A Thai woman claiming to be Mr. Liew’s girlfriend,(name withheld), told police that she came to visit him on Friday, saying she knocked on his door but got no response so she left.

Police are checking CCTV footage to find out if anyone entered the man’s room recently. Liew’s girlfriend and an unidentified man are being held by police for inquiries.