72 Year-Old Swedish Man Injured after Passenger Bus Crashes into his SUV

SUTHAT THANI – Twenty-five people received minor injuries when a tour bus ran into the back of a seven-seat SUV on the Asian Highway in Phun Phin district early on Wednesday, police said.

Pol Capt Uthairat Chuklin, a Phun Phin duty officer told the Bangkok Post an elderly Swedish man, was injured when the bus, with 44 passengers on board, crashed into the rear of his Chverolet Captiva.

The bus was from Bangkok, heading for Songkhla’s Hat Yai district while the Captiva was driven by Ulf Tor-Bjorn Windefjord, 72, who was travelling from Chaiyaphum province to Phuket.

Police said the impact caused the bus driver to lose control and the bus overturn when it hit the shoulder of the road. Twenty-four passengers were injured. Eighteen of them were admitted to Tha Rong Chang Hospital and six to Phun Phin Hospital. They sustained minor injuries, Mr. Windefjord suffered cuts to his head.

