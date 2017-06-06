67 Year-Old Briton Jumps to his Death at Bangkok’s Westin Grande Sukhumvit Hotel
BANGKOK – A 67-year-old British tourist jumped to his death from the seventh floor of a Bangkok hotel late Monday night, Capt. Noppha Tongbo of Lumphini Police Station repoted.
Police said Andrew Frank C Browning died after he jumped from a restaurant balcony of the Westin Grande Sukhumvit Hotel at about 10.15pm.
Police found a suicide note in the man’s pocket that was written to his children and detailed a health problem.
Staff from the hotel’s seventh-floor restaurant said Browning ordered a drink before going out to the balcony. After noticing Browning had been gone for a long time, they said they went to check and saw his body on the ground below. A chair had been placed next to the railing.
The body was sent to the Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy.
