67 Year-Old Briton Jumps to his Death at Bangkok’s Westin Grande Sukhumvit Hotel

BANGKOK – A 67-year-old British tourist jumped to his death from the seventh floor of a Bangkok hotel late Monday night, Capt. Noppha Tongbo of Lumphini Police Station repoted.

Police said Andrew Frank C Browning died after he jumped from a restaurant balcony of the Westin Grande Sukhumvit Hotel at about 10.15pm.

Police found a suicide note in the man’s pocket that was written to his children and detailed a health problem.

Staff from the hotel’s seventh-floor restaurant said Browning ordered a drink before going out to the balcony. After noticing Browning had been gone for a long time, they said they went to check and saw his body on the ground below. A chair had been placed next to the railing.

The body was sent to the Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy.

The British Embassy was informed.

Source: The Nation, Khaosod