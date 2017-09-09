Posted by Editor

66 Year-Old American Arrested in Chiang Mai for Possessing Child Pornography

–

CHIANG MAI – Police form Thailand’s Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) department have arrested an American man at his apartment on Huay Kaew Road for possessing child pornography.

Douglas Wayne Canete, a 66-year old American National, was arrested at his apartment on September 7th after a TICAC officers investigated his residence, with a warrant, finding media files containing child pornography content on his laptop.

Possession of child pornography is considered against The Computer Crimes Act. Officers have seized the evidence along with other electronic equipment which may contain further illegal content.

The case was handed over to Chang Phueak police station for prosecution.

Source:

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments