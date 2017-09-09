Saturday, September 9th, 2017 | Posted by

66 Year-Old American Arrested in Chiang Mai for Possessing Child Pornography

Douglas Wayne Canete, a 66-year old American man, was arrested at his apartment for possession of child pornography.

CHIANG MAI – Police form Thailand’s Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) department have arrested an American man at his apartment on Huay Kaew Road for possessing child pornography.

Douglas Wayne Canete, a 66-year old American National, was arrested at his apartment on September 7th after a TICAC officers investigated his residence, with a warrant, finding media files containing child pornography content on his laptop.

Possession of child pornography is considered against The Computer Crimes Act. Officers have seized the evidence along with other electronic equipment which may contain further illegal content.

The case was handed over to Chang Phueak police station for prosecution.

Source: CityNews

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=48727

Posted by on Sep 9 2017. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen