Posted by Editor

63 Year-Old Australian Falls to his Death from Pattaya Hotel

–

PATTAYA – Pattaya police are investigating the death of a 63 year-old Australian man after he fell to his death from a hotel in the early hours of Monday.

At approximately 3AM Pattaya police were summoned to the R-Con Blue Ocean Hotel on Soi Bua Khao, Bang Lamung district after reports a man had been found dead near the swimming pool.

Upon reaching the hotel, police and rescue workers found the body of the 63 year-old Australian with a broken skull and limbs at odd angles. His driver’s license was found nearby.

Pol Capt Chann Kesornbua, deputy inspector of Pattaya police, the Bangkok Post reporter that an initial investigation found that 63-year-old Cook Philip James, had stayed alone in Room on the 7th floor and had some health conditions.

Staff said he had been living alone and that a Thai woman had visited him occasionally but she had not been seen for a while.

Staff and witnesses were being questioned to determine the events that might have led to his death.

Pol Capt Chann Kesornbua said police suspect suicide, however his body was moved to Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for an autopsy.

Original Story by Treenai Jansrichon

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments