Friday, March 31st, 2017 | Posted by

61 year-old Dutch National Michael Eriksen Killed in Head on Collision in Udon Thani

61 year-old Dutchman Michael Eriksen was killed when his car crashed head-on with another car in Udon ThaniUDON THANI – A 61 year-old Dutchman Michael Eriksen and Thai woman were killed, while four other people, including two children, were seriously injured when their two cars crashed head-on in Thung Fon district on Thursday night.

The fatal crash happened on Ban Dung-Nong Han Road in tambon Na Chumsaeng at Lhao Wicha village around 7.40pm, Thai media reported.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the two wrecked vehicles still on the road – a Honda Civic sedan with Udon Thani licence plates and a Toyota Camry with Khon Kaen registration.

A 61-year-old Dutchman Michael Eriksen, driving ta white Camry, was dead and his body trapped in the vehicle’s wreckage.

A Thai woman, identified as Chalanda Khaonakhae, 32, was dead in the front passenger seat of the Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda Civic and three other passengers, including two children, were badly injured and were rushed to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police the Ducthman’s Camry was heading towards Nong Han district of this northeastern province, while the Honda, with five people on board, was travelling from Nong Han to Ban Dung, the two vehicles collided head-on at a curve.

Police said they were investigating the actual cause of the accident.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=45901

Posted by on Mar 31 2017. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen