60 Year-Old Japanese Expat Dies of Heart Attack in Mae Sai

CHIANG RAI – Pol Lt Col Wirapon Saranjai, an investigator at Mae Sai Provincial Police Station has reported that 60-year-old Japanese National Tak ahashi Shinobu has died of heart attack at his apartment in Mae Sai.

Mr.Tak ahashi Shinobu apparently suffered from a heart condition and had recently been released from Mae Sai Hospital 3 days earlier. He was being treated for his heart condition and was admitted for seven days.

Pol Lt Col Wirapon Saranjai said his 24 year-old wife Mrs Emomotan told officers she was still asleep when her husband had his heart attack. “I was awoken by the noise of him falling to the floor” she said.

Upon finding her husband unresponsive in the bathroom she called 119 emergency and a physician from Mae Sai Hospital, volunteers from the local rescue foundation and police were dispatched to the apartment.

Police inspected the apartment and found pharmaceutical drugs used to treat heart conditions.

We did not find anything out of the ordinary in the apartment, Pol Lt Col Wirapon said.

Mr Shinobu and Mrs Emomotan had been married and lived together in Chiang Rai for about five years, he leaves behind a 3 year old son the couple had together.

His body was transported to Mae Sai Hospital and awaits an official post-mortem examination to verify the cause of death. Mae Sai police have yet to notify the Japanese Embassy or next of kin.

Source: Matichon Online – Farang Deaths

