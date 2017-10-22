Posted by Editor

60 Year-old British Expat Found Dead in his Rented Room in Buriram Province

–

BURIRAM – Nang Ron Police in Buriram Province have released information that 60 year-old British national James Track, was found dead inside his rented room on Sunday after neighbors noticed he had not appeared for four days.

Nang Rong police were called to the residential compound in Nang Rong district, after the owner of a rental building was alerted to a foul smell emanating from the expats room.

Upon entry of the rented room police found the body of James Track, 60 on the bed, surrounded by beer bottles, Deputy interrogation chief Pol Capt Decha Thongprapa said.

Pol Capt Decha said the Briton might have died from consumption as it was revealed to him by other tenants that his wife had threatened to break up with him due to his drinking.

His body was sent to Nang Rong Hospital for an autopsy, no foul play is suspected.

By Pikool Kaewhawong

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments