6.5 Million Meth Pills Seize after Narcotics Police Intercepted a Ten-Wheel Truck in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Pol Gen Chalermkiart Srivorakhan, national deputy police chief, told a press conference on Monday that a seizure took place in Chiang Rai province after narcotics police intercepted a ten-wheel truck loaded with maize bound for Ayutthaya.

About 6.4 million methamphetamine pills were found hidden under tonnes of maize.

Information extracted from the arrested suspects led the police to Ayutthaya where they seized two trailer truck, one van and four pickup trucks and ten mobile phones.

In a separate operation, NSB officials intercepted a car at a checkpoint on Petkasem highway in Chumporn province and found 200,000 methamphitamine pills and 10 kgs of crystal Ice.

Four suspects in the car were arrested. They reportedly told the police that they took delivery of the drugs in Chiang Mai to be sent to clients in Hat Yai and were promised one million baht for the delivery service.

In a third case, police arrested Charles Ndubuisi Umemma, a 34-year-old Nigerian national, who was wanted on a court-ordered arrest warrant. Umemma, who was apprehended in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district on Saturday, faces charges of obtaining and possessing “ice” with intent to sell and send to Australia. Police had found that he tried to send 120 grams of “ice” to Sydney.

Pol Gen Chalermkiart told the press that from October 1, last year, until September 15, this year, NSB officers had seized 100,200,829 yaba pills and 4,342 kilograms of “ice” – more than the 28,838,422 yaba pills and 632.72 kilograms of “ice” confiscated in the previous fiscal year.

