57 Year-Old Italian Man Jumps to His Death at Popular Shopping Complex in Pattaya Thailand

PATTAYA – A 57 Year-old Italian man fell to death from the sixth story of the Central Festival Pattaya Beach shopping complex on Thursday afternoon.

Police and rescue workers were called to the incident at about 1.30pm at the Central Festival Pattaya Beach shopping complex in central Pattaya beach in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Upon arriving at the scene, Police the dead body 57-year-old Mr.Broccabdo Gianluigi, mall staff set up a tent to cover his body. Mr.Broccabdo body had fractures in the limbs, neck and head.

Witnesses at the Mall said the man jumped from the sixth story to an empty area near a transparent elevator on the first floor.

Security staff said he entered the mall, immediately went to the top floor balcony and jumped. Staff responded by covering the disturbing scene with a tent and immediately calling the local police and the coroner.

Mr.Broccabdo body was sent to the Bang Lamung Hospital, authorities will contact his family through the Italian embassy while police were investigating.

On May 16th, 2019, an British man who police state appeared to be in his early 50’s fell to his death from the sixth floor of the same Mall at around 5pm in the afternoon in front of hundreds of horrified tourists and shoppers.

Staff at the Central Festival mall in Pattaya City rushed to the scene in the hopes of pulling him to safety but found him unresponsive on the ground floor.

Police and Rescue Workers at Pattaya Central Festival Mall