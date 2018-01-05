Posted by Editor

56 Year-old German Man Found Dead with Major Burns and Belt Around his Neck in Pattaya, Thailand

–

PATTAYA – A 56 year-old German man has been found dead with a belt around his throat and major burns on both legs at a public park in Pattaya beach township on Friday.

The body of the 56-year-old Frank Glas Fischer, from Germany, was found near a pathway around Khao Phrayai public park about 10am, police said.

He was wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt over a white T-shirt and shorts. There was a leather belt fastened around his throat and his legs were covered with what appeared to be deep burns

A travel bag containing clothing and a wallet was found at the stairs of the hilly park, about 200 metres from his body. There were no valuables in the bag. Two opened bottles of methyl alcohol and some medication were found near his body.

An initial investigation found he had arrived in Pattaya on Dec 23, Pol Maj Gen Chettha Komolwattana, deputy chief of Provincial Police Region 2, said. They were still looking into where he had stayed and with whom.

There were no traces of a struggle in the area where he was found.

Pol Maj Gen Chettha said investigators were focusing on two possible scenarios – suicide or murder. At this stage no conclusion had been reached.

Footage from surveillance cameras in and around the area would be examined. Any people close to him they could track down would also be questioned.

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Bangkok Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments