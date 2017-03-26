Posted by Editor

51 Year-Old Russian Woman Drown in Pattaya Condo Pool

PATTAYA – Pol Capt Manod Thipvej, deputy investigation chief of Pattaya police,has reported that a Russian woman drowned in the swimming pool of a condominium in Pattaya early Sunday morning.

Police and rescuers, arrived at the scene and found Russian National Zimina Svetlana, 51, lying by the side of the pool.

A security guard, told police that while he was on duty at the entrance of the condominium he heard tourists calling for help, saying that a woman was drowning.

He went to the swimming pool and found the woman had been brought out of the water. She was still alive at the time. He immediately informed the police and Pattaya City rescuers, but the woman died before their arrival.

The woman’s Russian husband, a retired policeman, came to the swimming pool upon learning of the incident.

Her body was sent to the Police Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

By Treenai Chansrichol

