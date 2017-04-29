Posted by Editor

51 Year-Old British English Teacher Found Dead in Chon Buri, Province

CHON BURI – A 51-year-old British English teacher was found dead Saturday morning inside his rented shophouse, which he had turned into an English teaching school in Phanthong district of Chonburi province.

The British was identified as Mr Bryan Patrick Ranger.

Police were alerted to his death after his personal interpreter Mrs Tanannat Ziyago, 30,and her Japanese husband broke into his bedroom after he didn’t answer to knocks on the door.

The couple shared the same house with Mr. Ranger

Mrs Tanannat told police that Mr. PRanger opened English teaching courses four months ago at the shophouse.

He used to complain with her that he had heart disease and didn’t know how long he could live.

But he refused to see doctor saying he had to take some medicine constantly.

Thamrasami Maneerat Foundation volunteers brought his body to Phanthong hospital for post mortem examination, as well as the medicines for check to find the exact cause of his death.

Meanwhile, In Phuket, a British tourist seen walking drunk on Patong Beach in Phuket and then entering the water was found drowned on Friday morning.

Pol Capt Yingyong Chuaigit at Patong Provincial Police Station said residents saw the man on the beach at around 8:00. “He appeared to be drunk,” the captain quoted their statements, adding that they had approached and recommended him to go back to his hotel to sober up. Shortly later, people in the area saw him entering the water and then lost sight of him. Lifeguards who had been notified of his disappearance went out to search for him but returned unsuccessfully. At 10:00, lifeguards called the local police station and asked for help. Police officers and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were dispatched and extend the search area to find the missing tourist. The body was found some 20 minutes later and sent to Patong Hospital where he was identified as 38-year-old Scott Robert Townsend. During the investigation of the death, Pol Capt Yingyong found out that Mr Townsend had entered Thailand on Saturday, April 15 and was due to leave the country a week later. “He was staying at a hotel close to Patong Beach. In his room, we found his passport, credit card and some clothes”, investigator Pol Capt Yingyong said.

