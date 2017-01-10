Posted by Editor

5 Year Old Girl Latest Victim of Flooding in Southern Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said Tuesday that severe flooding in southern Thailand has claimed 25 lives, with two people reported missing and more than a million people affected.

A five-year-old girl in Prachuab province became the latest victim when a flash flood hit a van she was travelling in late Monday.

During the frantic scramble to escape the strong current, the 5 year-old girl was swept away with all the other passengers unable to get hold of her.

The young girls body 200 metres from the van this morning Tuesday.

The National Disaster Warning Centre said Tuesday that Phetchaburi and Kanchanaburi would also face heavy rain and flooding until Thursday.

The weather bureau also said that the upper South, notably Phetchaburi and Prachuap, will face heavy rain, possible flooding and landslides, as well as waves up to three metres in the Gulf and Andaman Sea.

This means the situation could worsen in Prachuap, where Bang Saphan district has been subject to torrential rain and flooding since Monday night, which also blocked sections of Phetkasem Highway.

