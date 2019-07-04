5 Natural Wellness Essentials to Utilize This Summer

Summer is finally here, and as much as some of you will hate to acknowledge this next bit: summer really is the best time to achieve those health and wellness goals you’ve been thinking about for a while.

The increase in temperature, the clear blue skies, and the fresh warm air should make you want to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors. It should encourage you to adopt a healthier diet, a more intense fitness regime, and a general lust for life.

But in reality – it doesn’t always come so naturally, does it?

If you’re in need of a little help this summer, here are five natural essentials worth looking into if you wish to achieve your healthiest and happiest summer yet.

1. Look into Cannabis-Infused Essential Oils

Everyone takes a different approach to dealing with stress, whether it be meditation, yoga, breathing exercises or simply a glass of wine.

If you find yourself battling with stress and anxiety even after trying the options listed above, perhaps you could try looking into another all-natural fix. CBD has started to be seen as a phenomenon for encouraging calmness and easing feelings of anxiety. You can get different sorts, from hemp seeds, CBD creams and lotions to the oil, which can be directly applied under the tongue.

The essential oil has been shown to alleviate signs of stress and promote a more tranquil state of mind. If it can work to help you get more sleep this summer and relax a distressed mind, we can guarantee you’ll enjoy the summer months much more.

2. Use Mineral-Based Sunscreens



There is enough research and data these days to not excuse anyone from failing to protect themselves from the sun. Sunscreen should be incorporated into our daily lives, whether it’s used alone or under makeup.

If you want to look at using a good quality sunscreen daily, which is kind to your skin health while also protecting it, look into mineral formulas. These are more natural than chemical formulas, and help acne prone and troublesome skin better.

Look for a factor 20 or above for everyday wear; not just for avoiding that lobster red effect, but to slow down the skin aging process. Sure, a tanned face may look cute during the summer, but burns are not a good look.

3. Shop Sustainable Groceries



With such an emphasis on climate change and sustainable living, Summer is the ideal time to try and do your bit for the Earth. Perhaps you want to try and consume more fresh healthy produce? If so, try purchasing items from your local organic farmers market or whole foods store.

You can even start growing your own herbs and vegetables for a cleaner and more nutrient dense array of food for your home cooking.

Keep kindness to the world at the forefront of your mind by always bringing reusable bags when you do your food shopping. Overall, just try to be more aware of wastage and the damage it can do to our planet.

4. Enjoy Drinking Water



Water can taste plain at the best of times, but it’s too vital for our health to give up on. Instead, look at investing in a stylish, reusable water bottle which you can fill up and use as you go about your daily activities.

While we’re on the subject of water tasting bland, why not get a water bottle that lets you infuse fresh fruit to add a bit of flavor to your water? Try adding a handful of strawberries or orange slices to your bottle, or even go down the herb route of ginger, lemon or mint for a detox.

5. Explore the use of Probiotics

Probiotics have become increasingly popular as we become more knowledgeable as a nation about our gut health.

We can accidentally bring bad bacteria into our bodies during the summer via eating greasy food, consuming too much alcohol or sugar, and even by drinking pool water. Although you might not feel the effects immediately, these can cause problems like diarrhea or constipation, acne and severe bloating.

Getting your body prepped by taking a daily probiotic can significantly reduce symptoms from appearing, leaving you to enjoy your summer healthily.

The bottom line is to remember that your health is your wealth, and where possible, it’s important to be as natural as you possibly can. If you look after your body and nurture your well-being, you can then focus on having the most enjoyable summer of your life!