5 Dead, 9 Injured after Pick-up Traveling at “High Speed” Crashes in Chon Buri Province

CHON BURI – Five people have been killed and nine others injured when a pickup truck skidded off the road and hit a tree in Sattahip district of Chon Buri province on Saturday afternoon (Nov 18), police reported.

Pol Lt Col Pasawat Wiripornnoppakhun, chief investigator of Sattahip police, said the accident occurred at about 3.20pm at kilometre marker 164 on Sattahip-Na Klua road in Tambon Bang Sare.

Eyewitnesses told police that the pickup truck, which was modified into a song taew passenger vehicle, was running at a high speed when it skidded off the road and rammed into a roadside tree.

The tree branches swept out the vehicle’s roof and the passengers, most of them students of Sattahip Technical School, were thrown out of the truck.

Five passengers riding in the back of the modified pickup were killed and nine others were wounded. 15 year-old Natta Pandit from Sattahip Technical School, died at the scene, while four others, all of them women, died at hospital.

Sattahip police are seearching for the driver of the modified pick-up Mr. Somporn Thammaen, 35, who fled the scene.

Source: Thai PBS

