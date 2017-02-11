Posted by Editor

49 Year-old Australian John McKinnon Falls to His Death from Bangkok Hotel Balcony

BANGKOK – Sathon district police has reported that 49-year-old, Australian John McKinnon jumped to his death from the 28th floor of a hotel in the Sathorn area of Bangkok early on Saturday morning.

Pol Col Akkhawut Thaneerat, chief of the Thung Mahamek district police station said officers and medics were called to a 28-storey hotel located on Sathorn Soi 1 off South Sathorn Road shortly after 8 am where they found Mr. John McKinnon laying face down in a pool of blood dressed in t-shirt and shorts.

His body was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination, Thai media reported.

Pol Col Akkhawut said a hotel guest on the second floor reported hearing something falling from the upper floors early Saturday morning but did not come out to check at the time. At around 8am, she went out onto the balcony of her room and saw the body lying face-down on the terrace.

Hotel staff reported that Mr McKinnon had checked into the hotel on February 7th and was staying on the 18th floor, where police reportedly found a farewell letter written to his elder brother.

Police have informed the Australian embassy to contact his family. Officers also intend to contact the brother to find out what might have led to the man’s death.

Source: Bangkok Post, Stickboy News

