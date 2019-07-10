48 Pakistani Nationals Detained by Thailand Immigration Police

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Immigration Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingdoung told a press briefing yesterday that Immigration Police have arrested 48 Pakistani Nationals at an apartment in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.

Pol Lt-General Sompong said Children were among a total of 48 Pakistani nationals rounded up by Thailand Immigration police this week most had overstayed their visas while several didn’t have any travel documents at all.

Of the 48 migrants, 24 were found to be overstaying their visa, three had illegally entered the country and the remaining 21 were “accompanying persons” according to the police.

Eight carried cards indicating they had registered to apply for refugee status with the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

Police believe the eight holders of UNHCR cards were not successful in obtaining refugee status.

Thailand’s Immigration Police Bureau will now contact the Social Development and Human Security Ministry as well as refugee-advocate organisations to help screen the 48 Pakistanis, check for signs of human trafficking and ensure they are placed in a safe environment.

Source: The Nation