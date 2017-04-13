Posted by Editor

44 Year-Old British Woman Killed in Krabi When Passenger Van Crashes Head on Into a Songtaew

KRABI – A 44 year-old British Woman has been killed after the passenger van she was riding in burst its tyre and crashed with another vehicle.

44 year-old Laura Davidson, was travelling in the passenger Van in Koh Klang, an island resort in Krabi province, when it struck a songtaew, the dirver 40-year-old Srawut Supap, also died as both vehicles careered off the road at around midday Wednesday Thai media reported.

The crash was caused when the van’s front right tyre burst as it passed a school which led to the driver losing control before it hit the songtaew.

The driver and the passengers of the songtaew were severely injured during the crash. Rescue workers rushed them to Khlong Thom Hospital.

Davidson had reportedly recently landed at Krabi International Airport and was being driven to Hua Hin Pier where she wanted to continue to Koh Lanta.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: ” We are assisting the family of a British woman who sadly died on 5 April in Thailand.”



