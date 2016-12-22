Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 | Posted by

44 Students Injured in Bus Crash in Northern Thailand after Driver Fell Asleep While Driving

Bancherd Boonchan, 42, the driver of the overturned bus admitted he fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident, police said.

KAMPHAENG PHET – Pol Capt Jakrapong Jainakrop, duty officer at Muang district police station, has told Thai Media that 44 students from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned in Muang district early on Thursday

A chartered airconditioned bus taking 48 students back to Bangkok from Chiang Mai overturned. The driver admitted falling asleep at the wheel.

When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, the bus was on its side blocking two lanes of the Bangkok-bound side of the road.

Of the 48 students, 44 were injured, but not seriously.  They were admitted to Kamphaeng Phet Hospital.

Bancherd Boonchan, 42, the driver of the overturned bus was detained at the scene and taken to the Muang district police station for further investigation.

 

