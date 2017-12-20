Wednesday, December 20th, 2017 | Posted by

43 ear-Old Irishman Drowns in Kite-Boarding Accident in Hua Hin, Thailand

Gerard was a kiteboarding enthusiast became entangled with a buoy off a Hua Hin beach.

HUA HIN – A 43-year-old Irishman has drowned in heavy surf off Hua Hin beach after his Kite-board control line became entangled with a buoy on Wednesday.

Rescuers who pulled him unconscious from the sea tried to resuscitate him for at least 10 minutes, to no avail.

He was identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Gerard.

Police told the Bangkok Post reporter that he had been a frequent visitor to Hua Hin, and then married a Thai woman and settled down there.

Gerard was a kite-boarding enthusiast. He had his own equipment, rented a space to store it at a kite-boarding shop on Soi Hua Hin 77, and regularly surfed offshore from the beach.

Witnesses said they saw Gerard’s control line become tangled with a buoy floating about 50 meters offshore, marking a swimming boundary.

He was pulled suddenly into the sea. It was assumed the entangled line trapped him under the strong waves.

Although rescuers reached him swiftly they took a long time to free him from his harness, and he drowned, police said.

By Chaiwat Satyaem

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=50905

Posted by on Dec 20 2017. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen