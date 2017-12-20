43 ear-Old Irishman Drowns in Kite-Boarding Accident in Hua Hin, Thailand
HUA HIN – A 43-year-old Irishman has drowned in heavy surf off Hua Hin beach after his Kite-board control line became entangled with a buoy on Wednesday.
Rescuers who pulled him unconscious from the sea tried to resuscitate him for at least 10 minutes, to no avail.
He was identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Gerard.
Police told the Bangkok Post reporter that he had been a frequent visitor to Hua Hin, and then married a Thai woman and settled down there.
Gerard was a kite-boarding enthusiast. He had his own equipment, rented a space to store it at a kite-boarding shop on Soi Hua Hin 77, and regularly surfed offshore from the beach.
Witnesses said they saw Gerard’s control line become tangled with a buoy floating about 50 meters offshore, marking a swimming boundary.
He was pulled suddenly into the sea. It was assumed the entangled line trapped him under the strong waves.
Although rescuers reached him swiftly they took a long time to free him from his harness, and he drowned, police said.
