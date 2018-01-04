Posted by Editor

423 People Were Killed, 4005 Injured Over the 7 Days of Thailand’s 2018 New Year Holiday

BANGKOK – A total of 423 people were killed and 4,003 were injured during the “Seven Dangerous Day” safety driving campaign described as the most dangerous period of the long New Year holidays from December 28 – January 3.

Deputy Interior Minister Suthee Markbun as chairman of the Road Safety Centre said a total of 3,841 traffic cases were reported during the period running from December 28 until January 3 or yesterday.

Only yesterday alone, 40 people have died and 402 other were injured in 386 fatal road accidents on highways and roads nationwide, he said.

In total, he said 423 died and 4,005 injured in 7-day safety driving campaign.

He said the fatality figure represented a 11.5% drop from last year’s seven day campaign, and 2% decrease in traffic accident cases.

Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest accumulated deaths of 17 people, he said.

Main causes of fatal road accidents are drink driving, 43.66%, and speeding 25.23%.

Motorcycle is the vehicle that involved in most accidents, 78.91%, and pickup truck, 6.84

He added during the seven day campaign, 730,769 vehicles were checked by authorities, 124,034 drivers were detained and fined – 36,487 out of them for not wearing helmets, and 31,721 for having no driving licences.

