42 Year-Old Australian Cyclists Stuck and Killed by Motorcycle in Ayutthaya, Thailand

The body of a 42-year-old Australian lies beside his bicycle on Rojanana Road, near the exit from the Ayutthaya Ring Road, after he was hit by a motorcycle on Thursday morning. (Photo by Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA – A 42-year-old Australian engineer on a cycling tour of Thailand has been killed following a collision with a motorcycle near the historic city of Ayutthaya.

Australain Engineer Stephen B. Mark, was struck by the motorcycle while cycling at about 7.30am on Thursday.

The motorcyclist, identified as Mongkolrirk Klunsaisook, 28, claimed the cyclist fell against him and tumbled over. Mongkolrirk said he tried to assist the Australian, but he died before emergency medical aid could reach the scene.

Police were not convinced he was telling the whole truth. He was initially charged with reckless driving causing death.

Deputy police investigator Pitthaya Sriruang, said a full investigation would be carried out into whether the motorcyclist should face charges of reckless driving.

