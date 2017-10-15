Posted by Editor

39 Year-Old British Expat Found Hung in His Luxury Phuket Home

PHUKET – Capt Nipon Temsang of the Kathu Police in Phuket has reported that a 39-year-old Briton was found hanged in a luxury property in Kathu district of Phuket of an apparent suicide.

Police were called to a house in Moo 7 in the Kathu district to find the body of 39-year-old Robin Daniel Abbot from Southampton hanging from a rope tied to a beam in a store room under a flight of stairs.

Capt Nipon said, “Mr Abbott’s wife, Ms Supaporn , told the police that he had just arrived back from England.

She said Mr Abbot wrote four letters and she believed that he intended to take his own life.

Although the death appears to be a suicide, police said they are continuing their investigation, his body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

Mr Abbot’s immediate family had been notified of his death.

On September 25th, a 78-year-old German retiree was strangled to death by his 52-year-old Thai wife during an argument in which she accused him of having an affair with another woman.

Ms. Nirandon Bratumsin, 52, the wife of a 78-year-old retiree from Germany, Johann Friedrich Speckbacher had been living in a rented house near the Baan Khun Yui hotel in Phuket’s Chalong subdistrict when the murder took place.

Mrs Nirandon told authorites she lost control of herself. She said she became so infuriated, she suddenly stood up, grabbed a rope and strangulated Mr Speckbacher until he stopped moving. She claimed that she was not thinking clearly when she committed the crime.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Source: Phuket News

