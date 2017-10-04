Wednesday, October 4th, 2017 | Posted by

35 Year-Old Russian Man Arrested in Pattaya for Drug Trafficking

Immigration police pose with Russian suspect Donat Gevorgizov and drugs and other items seized from his condo  in Pattaya Klang – Photo Chaiyot Pupattanapong

PATTAYA – Thailand’s Immigration police have arrested 35-year-old Russian, Donat Gevorgizov in Pattaya on Tuesday night on charges of drug trafficking and a lengthy overstay.

Pol Col Songprote Sirisukha, chief of immigration police of Chon Buri province, said Donat Gevorgizov was arrested in Pattaya Klang area following tips that he had held parties and sold drugs to tourists there.

A search of the suspect’s room at a condominium on Soi Arunothai in Pattaya Klang area found 1.25 grammes of crystal meth, or “ice”, 1.46 kilograms of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police also found out the suspect had overstayed his visa by 576 days.

