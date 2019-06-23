34th Asean Summit Kicks Off in Bangkok

As of 9.30am, Asean leaders who had arrived in Thailand included Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei, Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counselor of Myanmar, Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines, Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos, and Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Two Asean minister-level meetings are scheduled to take place simultaneously in the morning.

Firstly, the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) will be taking place from 9.30am to 10.30am, and secondly, the Special Asean Economic Ministers’ Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be taking place from 9am to 1pm.

The region’s leaders will meet this afternoon during the plenary 34th Asean Summit, followed by a gala dinner for the Asean leaders and Asean secretary-general.

Tomorrow’s key events include the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit and the Asean Summit Retreat.

Finally, a press conference will be held with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday afternoon.