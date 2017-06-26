Posted by Editor

33 Year Old Korean Man Plunges to his Death in Bangkok Condo Freight Elevator

BANGKOK – A 33 year-old South Korean man has fallen to his death down an elevator shaft at a 20-storey condominium in Bangkok after a severe quarrel with his girlfriend.

Police found his naked body at the bottom of an freight elevator well at Aspire condominium on Sukhumivit soi 48 on Monday morning.

He and his girlfriend had stayed in the room of their Korean friend on the 8th floor during their Thai vacation, which had a sad ending.

Police learned the couple had an argument and the boyfriend stormed out of the room naked. In a fit of anger he attacked the building, slamming the door of the freight elevator with a fire extinguisher until the bottom section of the door dropped open.

