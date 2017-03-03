Friday, March 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

322 Kilograms of Marijuana Seized in Nong Khai Province

322 kilograms of marijuana, estimated to be worth about Bt2.25 million, was recovered.

 

NONG KHAI – Military and Narcotic Supression Officials on Friday seized more than 300 kilograms of marijuana which was being shipped across the Mekong River from Laos to Nong Khai province.

Nong Khai governor Suchart Nopphawan told the Nation the seizure of 322 kilograms of marijuana, estimated to be worth about Bt2.25 million, which weas found in fish seed sacks.

Military officers got a tip-off that drugs would be trafficked into the country near the water pumping station between Ban Mai Sai Thong and Ban Nong Kung Nuea villages in Phon Phisai district.

The military combined forces with relevant agencies to keep close watch on anything suspicious in the area. At 10.30pm last night, they found two long-tail boats docked and 10 to 15 men carrying stuff to the shore.

When the authorities approached, the men quickly dropped their stuff into the water and turned their boats back to the opposite bank. Authorities suspect they were part of a drug-smuggling network.
They just dropped the stuff off for somebody else to take it further into the country,” Governor Suchart said.

