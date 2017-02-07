Posted by Editor

32 Balloons from 14 Nations to Feature at Chiang Rai’s International Balloon Fiesta at Sigha Park

CHIANG RAI – A total of 32 balloons from 14 nations will be featured at the International Balloon Fiesta between February 14th – 18th at Chiang Rai’s Singha Park.

Red Heart, Love Bird, Dinosaur, High Kitty, Black Sheep, Robot, and Angry Bee are just some of the hot air alloons in the lines-up for this year’s competition which offers a total prize money of over BT500,000.

Last year’s champion Alain Claude of the US will also come back to defend his crown.

A wide variety of balloon shows will also be included in the event, includeding the light and sound Magic Balloon and the Balloon Night Glow shows.

One of the highlight special activities of the event is the marriage certificate registration in the air called “Balloon of Love” of 22 couples.

Among them are 2012 Paralympics table tennis gold medalist Rungroj Thainiyom and his wife Narumol Chaichumpoo and singer Thana Limpayaraya and former beauty queen Kanika Phusri.

