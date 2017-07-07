Posted by Editor

30 Year-old Swedish Man Dead after Falling from Condo and Crashing Through the Roof of Thai House in Bangkok

BANGKOK – A Thai family was jolted awake by a loud noise and were shocked to find a dead foreigner lying across a sofa surrounded by debris from a hole in their roof early on Friday morning in Bangkok.

The man was later identified as a Swedish national about 30 years old.

Pol Capt Somporn Chunun, a deputy chief investigator for Phaya Thai district police said the Swede was believed to have fallen onto the two-storey house from an adjoining 8-storey condominium building in Soi Phahol Yothin 3 in Sam Sen area around 3.30am.

He was wearing only white and red shorts. There was a large hole in the roof above his body. Bits of the broken ceiling and roof tiles were scattered over the room.

Thai media reports that the houseowners said they were all sleeping when they were suddenly awakened by a loud bang. The initially thought a car might have hit their house.

When they went to look they found blood seeping through the ceiling of the ground floor. They immediately checked upstairs and found the dead Swede on the sofa in a bedroom that was unoccupied at the time.

A security guard at the Silk Sanampao condominium later told police he often saw the man leave the building on a mountain bike. The foreigner lived there alone in a room. He was friendly and often greeted him in Thai, the guard said.

Police checked his room on the 8th floor and found a letter and medication that doctors said was used to treat mental problems. There were no signs of a struggle in the room.

Police were investigating and the man’s relatives were being informed.

