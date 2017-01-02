Monday, January 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

280 Dead and 2,877 Injured on 4th Day of Thailand’s New Years Holiday

Chiang Mai in the North reported the highest number of accidents and injuries, at 33 and 35 respectively.

BANGKOK – According to Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith a total of 280 people were killed and 2,877 injured in road accidents nationwide in the first four days of the one week “No Drunk Driving” campaign beginning from December 29 to January 1.

Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said only yesterday, the fourth day of the seven-day road safety campaign, 81 died and 778 injured in 751 accidents.

.

Throughout the first four days, 280 died and 2,877 were injured, he said.

He said drunk driving and speeding continued to be the major causes of the accidents.

Sakhon Nakhon in the Northeast has the highest fatalities (7) while Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of accidents and injuries, at 33 and 35 respectively.

Motorcycles continued to be the most dangerous vehicle type and most accidents occurred on highways and roads in tambons. The time of day most prone to accidents was midnight to 4am, he added.

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=44191

Posted by on Jan 2 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen