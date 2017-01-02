Posted by Editor

280 Dead and 2,877 Injured on 4th Day of Thailand’s New Years Holiday

BANGKOK – According to Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith a total of 280 people were killed and 2,877 injured in road accidents nationwide in the first four days of the one week “No Drunk Driving” campaign beginning from December 29 to January 1.

Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said only yesterday, the fourth day of the seven-day road safety campaign, 81 died and 778 injured in 751 accidents.

.

Throughout the first four days, 280 died and 2,877 were injured, he said.

He said drunk driving and speeding continued to be the major causes of the accidents.

Sakhon Nakhon in the Northeast has the highest fatalities (7) while Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of accidents and injuries, at 33 and 35 respectively.

Motorcycles continued to be the most dangerous vehicle type and most accidents occurred on highways and roads in tambons. The time of day most prone to accidents was midnight to 4am, he added.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments