28 Year-Old Canadian Woman Busted for ‘Stealing’ Nail Products in Pattaya, Thailand

Canadian Mina Sawed was questioned by the Pattaya police at the station late Monday night. (Photo Treenai Jansrichon)

PATTAYA – A 28-year-old Canadian woman has been arrested for allegedly shoplifting as shop staff found unchecked nail polish and manicure tools in her bag.

A sales clerks at Best Supermarket in Pattaya detained Miss Mina Sawed after finding the unpaid products in her bag at about 11pm Monday night and called police to take legal action against her.

Staff said that they monitored the woman who was acting suspiciously in the shop and found unpaid products including five nail polish bottles, manicure tools, false-nail glue, and an eyelash brush in her bag when she approached the cashier.

A shop employee said that the shop often lost its goods to foreign shoplifters.

Miss Sawed was charged with shoplifting and released on bail

By Treenai Jansrichon
The Bangkok Post

Posted by on Aug 15 2017. Filed under Tourist in the News.

