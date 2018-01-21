Posted by Editor

27 Year-Old Irish Woman Falls to Her Death from Balcony in Koh Samui, Thailand

SURAT THANI – A 27- year old Irish woman has died after falling from the balcony of Replay Residence & Pool Villa, Koh Samui in Thailand.

It is understood that Louise Furey from Glenties Ireland died after a fall from a balcony at her resort on Friday last.

Koh Samui Police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Just a few days ago, Louise posted a picture on Facebook of herself and Sam Bulmer relaxing at their resort Replay Residence & Pool Villa, Koh Samui in Thailand.

According to the Irish Sun Louise has one brother Daniel and three sisters Celine, Annie and Rosaleen.

Daniel and another sister are understood to have traveled to Thailand to make arrangements for the return of their tragic sister’s remains.

Meanwhile, A 33 year-old Israeli, from the Sharon, who is known to the police, was stabbed to death on the Island of Koh Samui, Thailand, Sunday.

According to reports, the man was riding a motorcycle with his wife when a vehicle collided with them. A man then got out of the car and stabbed the Israeli man to death in front of his wife, who was lightly injured from the collision.

The victim is a well-known criminal, who in the past tried to kill another criminal from Israel, failed, was convicted of the crime and served a prison sentence, which he recently completed.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli consul in Bangkok, Eti Mizrachi, and the department for Israelis abroad were dealing with the case and helping the families.

