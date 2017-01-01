Posted by Editor

27 Year-Old Canadian Man Drowns During New Years Swim on Koh Phangnan

SURAT THANI – A 26 year- old Canadian man drowned and a woman, nationality unknown almost drown after ignoring a ban on swimming in high waves during the New Year countdown on Koh Phangnan in this tourist province.

The two tourists were retrieved from the sea at Hat Rin beach in Koh Phangan district, but one of them died in the early hours of Sunday, said police.

The dead tourist was a 26-year-old Canadian, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives. The injured victim was a foreign woman whose nationality was not yet known. She was sent to Koh Phangan Hospital.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Canadian Calvin Bruse Myers was found dead in his house in Chiang Mai’s Mae Hia sub-district.

Last Sunday, the maid, who did not want to be named, said she was shocked to discover the dead body of Mr Myers lying face-up on his bed. She immediately reported the death to local authorities.

An emergency physician at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital estimated that Mr Myers had been dead for at least 12 hours.

Chiang Mai Provincial Police Station investigator Pol Capt Gasemsit Dogan said that Mr Myers had most probably died from hypothermia.

Mr Myer’s body has been transported to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for an autopsy and determine the actual cause of death. The Canadian Embassy has been informed of the circumstances.

Source: Bangkok Post, Farang Deaths

