27 Drunk Drivers Vehicles Seized on the First Day of Thailand’s New Year Holiday

BANGKOK – Thailand’s military Junta has already impounded 27 vehicles and seized driving licenses of 87 drivers in the first day of a week-long campaign to lower traffic accidents during the New Year holidays.

Spokesperson of the National Council for Peace and Order Col Sirijan Nga-thong said the campaign themed “No drinking while driving” began yesterday for the first day with a total of 788 cases of traffic offences involving motorcycles, buses and personal vehicles, 500 of which would face legal prosecution.

She said 21 motorcycles and six cars have been impounded, and 62 driving licences of motorcyclists, and 25 driving licenses of bus and car drivers were seized.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said today that a total of 42 people died and 565 others were injured in a single day yesterday in traffic accidents happened on roads nationwide.

It said a total of 524 traffic accidents happened on December 29, resulting in 42 deaths and 565 injuries

The “Seven Dangerous Days of the New Year” is from 29th December 2016 to 4th January 2017. During the new year holiday last year, 380 people were killed in road accidents. The three year average is 52 deaths and 474 injuries every day during the new year holiday.

Source: Thai PBS, Richard Barrow

