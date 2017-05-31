Posted by Editor

26 Year-Old Chinese Man Arrested in Pattaya for Rape and Extortion

PATTAYA – Police in the Resort town of Pattaya have arrested a male Chinese National for the alleged rape and blackmail of a compatriot businesswoman.

Li Weibin, 26, is accused of recording himself having sexual intercourse with the Chinese businesswoman and using the video to demand 50,000 baht from her.

The woman earlier told police that she arrived in Pattaya on business and got to know Mr Li. He later raped her, recorded the act and used the clip to extort money from her for several times.

The last demand for 50,000 baht was the last straw and she decided to seek police help.

Police prepared 50,000 baht in cash and photocopied all the banknotes before using it to lure Mr Li and make the arrest, Pol Col Apichai said.

Source: Bangkok Post, The Nation

