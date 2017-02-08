Posted by Editor

25 Year-Old Russian Man Killed by Racing Motorcycle in Pattaya

PATTAYA – A Russian man was killed after being hit by a Dukati motorcyle while crossing a road along Pattaya beach in Bang Lamung district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The rider and his passenger, both foreigners, were seriously injured.

The fatal crash occurred in front of Soi 8 on Pattaya Sai Song road in tambon Nong Preu, said police, who were reported of the incident at 3.30am.

While the 25-year-old Russian man, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, and two friends were crossing the road to the beach, the speeding big bike hit him, said Sommai Mukdahan, 36, a security guard at a hotel who witnessed the incident.

The impact threw the young Russian man under a parked song taew pickup truck while the bike hit the rear of a car parked along the road. The rider and the pillion passenger were thrown off the motorcycle and found lying on the road. They were badly hurt, while the Russian pedestrian died on the spot, said police.

The injured were given first aid at the scene before being sent to Pattaya Memorial Hospital. The nationalities of the injured were not yet known, said police. They were investigating.

Meanwhile in Phuket a retired French soldier is due for a court appearance in Phuket province for firing a handgun during a fistfight with a Russian tourist on Tuesday, police said.

Garard Pecherstorfer, 63, was charged with firearms-related offenses while the tourist, Sergey Antonov, was also charged with assault over what police said was a dispute over a rented car that escalated into violence.

An officer in charge of the case ruled out any connections to the transnational crime Phuket is known for.

Source Bangkok Post, Khaosod

