25-Year-Old Mareeya Poonlertlarp Crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2017

BANGKOK – 25-year-old Mareeya Poonlertlarp, was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2017 at Siam Paragon Hall on Saturday night.

The 183cm tall, half-Thai, half-Swedish model, is a postgraduate in marketing from the Stockholm Business School and is said to be fluent in four languages – Thai, Swedish, English and Mandarin.

She won 1 million baht, a diamond tiara and a car, as well as the trophy. She is now set to represent Thailand at the international Miss Universe 2017 pageant in Las Vegas this coming November.

First runner-up Supaporn Litiphruek received half a million baht, and joint second runners-up Suraphuen Artkongharn, Ratchanok Nawaset and Paweensuda Du-uen each pocketed 150,000 baht.

Chalita Suansane, Miss Universe Thailand 2016, was also on stage. Chalita finished in the top six in the global Miss Universe competition – Thailand’s greatest success since Porntip Nakhirankanok won the Miss Universe title back in 1988.

