25-Year-Old Mareeya Poonlertlarp Crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2017
BANGKOK – 25-year-old Mareeya Poonlertlarp, was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2017 at Siam Paragon Hall on Saturday night.
The 183cm tall, half-Thai, half-Swedish model, is a postgraduate in marketing from the Stockholm Business School and is said to be fluent in four languages – Thai, Swedish, English and Mandarin.
She won 1 million baht, a diamond tiara and a car, as well as the trophy. She is now set to represent Thailand at the international Miss Universe 2017 pageant in Las Vegas this coming November.
First runner-up Supaporn Litiphruek received half a million baht, and joint second runners-up Suraphuen Artkongharn, Ratchanok Nawaset and Paweensuda Du-uen each pocketed 150,000 baht.
Chalita Suansane, Miss Universe Thailand 2016, was also on stage. Chalita finished in the top six in the global Miss Universe competition – Thailand’s greatest success since Porntip Nakhirankanok won the Miss Universe title back in 1988.
Comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=48034