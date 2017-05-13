Saturday, May 13th, 2017 | Posted by

23-year-Old Uzbek Woman Jumps to her Death from a Bangkok High-Rise

The woman was last seen at around 5am when she visited a friend who lived on the eleventh floor of the SV City Tower.

BANGKOK – Pol Capt Sarayuth Sunthad, deputy inspector for investigations has reported a 23-year-old Uzbek woman jumped to her death from a high-rise building in Yannawa district of Bangkok on Saturday morning.

Bang Phong Pang police and rescuers who responded at SV City Tower found the body of a woman wearing a black sleeveless top and black trousers on the third-floor mezzanine. She was lying face-down in a pool of blood with an open wound on the back of her head.

Officers subsequently inspected the staircase on the 14th floor where a purse and a pair of high-heel shoes were found.

Pol Capt Sarayuth Sunthad,  said a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was last seen at around 5am when she visited a friend who lived on the eleventh floor. She was appeared to have been drinking.

Police suspected that the woman jumped to her death as there was no sign of a struggle at the area where her belongings were found. A review of security camera footage also showed that she walked to the spot alone.

The police are questioning her friend and have sent the body for an autopsy.

Source: Bangkok Post

