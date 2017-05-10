Posted by Editor

23 Tourists Rescued after Speedboat Sinks in Trat Province

–

TRAT – Twenty-three Thai tourists, were rescued after their speedboat sank on Tuesday night on the way from Koh Kut to Laem Sok port in tambon Ao Yai of Muang district.

Thai Marine Police reported their boat was swamped by big waves about three kilometers away from the Laem Sok landing.

One of the passengers managed to phone police for help as the boat sank.

Rescue boats from the Royal Thai Navy, customs and marine police recovered the passengers from the turbulent waters, however, the skipper of the boat and a crew member are still missing.

Source: Thai PBS, Bangkok Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments