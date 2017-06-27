Posted by Editor

22 Year-Old Mother of Four Takes Refuge in Chiang Rai Temple after Father Sells Five Year-Old Daughter for Drug Money

CHIANG RAI – A mother of four who fled from husband after he exchanged his five-year-old daughter for money to buy drug has taken refuge at Wat Huay Plakung in the Muang District of Chiang Rai.

Pongsakorn Sawamiphak, a self-defence volunteer chief of Mae Khachan in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Papao district said the mother took her four children and fled her husband in Chiang Rai’s Wieng Kaen district after he sold their five-year-old daughter to a person. They found the girl and the family fled the village.

After Pongsakorn learned about the story, he made the Facebook post and public support poured in, local villagers donated milk powder and dried foods to help the young mother of four.

After her plight was recounted on Facebook, Phra Acharn Pobchok Tissanwangso, the abbot of Wat Huay Plakung, has allowed the woman to stay at the temple as a worker.

The woman’s four children are being taken care at the temple’s nursery.

