Posted by Editor

22-Year-Old Man Caught with 10 Million “Yaba” Methamphetamine Pills

–

BANGKOK – Thailand’s National police chief General Chakthip Chaijinda told a press conference on Tuesday, a 22-year-old man was arrested with 10.3 million “yaba” pills in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.

Pongsakorn Phraworn was arrested earlier on Tuesday and the drugs seized at his home in Tambon Bang Kaew.

The arrest happened after the Metropolitan Police Area 8 determined that Pongsakorn was a major drug dealer who allegedly had been storing the narcotics for later distribution.

The pills packages were imprinted with the numbers “999.”

Police believed the drugs could have originated from a gang of traffickers led by a Myanmar man identified only as Armae, of Pha Khao border village opposite Chiang Rai’s Mae Fa Luang district.

Yaba is a combination of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. Yaba, which means crazy medicine in Thai, is produced in Southeast and East Asia. The drug is popular in Asian communities in the United States and increasingly is available at raves and techno parties.

Source: The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments