2008 Olympic Medalist Tie the Knot at Singha Park Chiang Rai Balloon Fiesta

CHIANG RAI – Buttree Puedpong, a taekwondo athlete who won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and her groom, Pen-Ek Karaket, who won a silver medal for taekwando in the 2010 Asian Games, joined 12 other couples who professed their love for each other in hot air balloons over Chiang Rai’s Muang district after being legally married on Valentine’s Day.

The special event was held as part of Singha Park Chiang Rai Balloon Fiesta 2018 held from February 14-18.

The festival will see 35 fantasy balloons from 16 countries including Ukraine, the United States, Canada and Switzerland compete for the Bt500,000 top prize.

Another highlight will be a spectacular 100-strong khon performance amid a light and sound show held from 6pm-7pm on February 16 and 17 on the side of Singha Park’s Lake. Admission to the show is free.